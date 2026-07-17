City Council adopts Arts Master Plan; community speaks out  

The Santa Clarita City Council adopted the “Arts Master Plan 2035: Vision and Action,” the next long-term vision for the arts, during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

The new plan will focus on cultivating the arts throughout Santa Clarita, help bridge community arts efforts, support the arts and artist nonprofits, review the arts governance, policies and procedures, and create a plan for art venues, spaces and resources, according to the city documents outlining the plan.

The city first adopted the Arts Master Plan in 2016 and updated it in 2021, said Tracy Sullivan, interim assistant to City Manager Ken Striplin, during a presentation.

Sullivan said development for the new master plan began in January 2025 via broad community outreach and stakeholder engagement. She listed surveys, interviews, focus groups, community meetings and vision sessions as part of the developments.

“The Arts Master Plan was initially placed on the City Council agenda on April 14, 2026, for consideration of adoption. At that meeting, the City Council directed staff to return the plan to the Arts Commission for additional review and public input,” Sullivan said.

The Arts Commission revised several points in the plans as recommendations, Sullivan said.

The revisions included the added goals to evaluate arts grants funding against benchmark cities, to review prior plans and studies, to implement commissioner-led public outreach, an expanded discussion of arts facilities and venue opportunities, and administrative corrections to appendix materials, Sullivan said during the presentation.

The plan also looks at renovating or building new arts spaces, a theme that was mentioned by several community groups. One stated goal included “repurposing or developing spaces, such as the Santa Clarita Elementary site, as multi-use community arts centers and creative hubs,” or potentially a gallery and coffee-house destination.

The city is currently in the negotiation phase with the Saugus Union Schol District for the purchase of the property. The school district voted to close the site two years ago due to the potential cost of bringing it into compliance with state law regarding seismic retrofitting.

A feasibility study for a children’s museum was looked at in the initial draft, but that was later redlined in favor of “museums.” The potential for an outdoor theater space also is mentioned.

Multiple commentators spoke during the meeting about the plans.

Alan Reinstein, board president of Arts for Santa Clarita, said he supports the Arts Master Plan.

“It’s wonderful to see the extensive focus the City Council and Arts Commission places on the continued development of the arts and shows how truly you feel the arts are here in Santa Clarita,” Reinstein said. “On behalf of the Arts for Santa Clarita board, the focus on working with nonprofits is welcome and we look forward to our organization strengthening our partnership with the city as well as other organizations to continue our goal of advocating for the arts and facilitating and cultivating arts events for the community.”

Reinstein added he looks forward to and supports the development for a “much-needed theater arts center in Santa Clarita.”

Robert Dunlap, president of Mission Opera, was in full support of the Arts Master Plan as well. Dunlap recapped some of Mission Opera’s achievements since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What excites me most about this plan is that it recognizes what so many of us have experienced firsthand. Our greatest limitation is not talent; it is space,” Dunlap said. “The plan specifically identifies the need for additional arts venues, stronger partnerships among nonprofits, and the exploration of a dedicated theater center. Those recommendations reflect exactly what our community has been asking for.”

Dunlap added that a dedicated space will help local art organizations with the opportunity to collaborate rather than compete for the limited venues.

TimBen Boydston, who spoke on behalf of the Canyon Theatre Guild, backed the plan wholeheartedly, but wanted to draw attention to the funding and consider adjusting one of the grant programs due to inflation.

“It’s been quite some time and that would be a small ask. But as you know, inflation has been out of control for a few years. So, since we put those numbers up, they don’t quite stretch as far,” Boydston said.

J.R. Hills, who spoke on behalf of Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra, echoed the sentiment about the center, due to the orchestra outgrowing its space at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church. Since then, they have moved to Canyon High School’s performing arts center.

“We are struggling with finding venue space right now. We cannot … Canyon High School seems to be all booked up for some reason,” Hills said.

Hills said the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is cost-prohibitive for many of the arts organizations – saying they need an affordable option as well.

City Manager Ken Striplin praised the work of the Arts Commission to make the necessary revisions on the plans.

Councilman Bill Miranda wanted to reiterate how a community and city is looked at – saying it is based on what they do for the arts.

“Whether we want to believe that or not. And it dates back to historical times. The arts are what make a community,” Miranda said.

Miranda added that support for the arts is key in a community. He said the city needs to build more arts infrastructure.

Mayor Pro Tem Pasty Ayala asked Sullivan what the top three priorities are in the first year.

Sullivan said the priorities will be developed in the coming months with the partnership of the staff and Arts Commission. She said it will be presented to the council as part of the annual joint study session.

Ayala followed up by asking about future funding requests. Striplin said it will be separate from the Arts Master Plan.

“Any funding requests would be included as part of the annual budget process,” Striplin said.

Ayala said arts and culture are not only the soul of the community, but they also give identity and character to Santa Clarita.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean urged to add some things to the plan, discussing any outdoor theater venue has protection for the neighborhoods that could be impacted by noise and traffic.

McLean kicked off the motion for the adoption, with all five members of the City Council voting yes.