City to host Paw Palooza 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to make room for a new furry family member during Pet Adoption Week, taking through Saturday.

While Pet Adoption Week is traditionally held in October, this year’s event has moved to the summer to help address the increased number of animals entering the Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center during one of its busiest times of the year.

Throughout Pet Adoption Week, the city is covering all adoption fees for Santa Clarita residents adopting from the SCV Animal Care Center (31044 Charlie Canyon Road). Residents pay only the required licensing fee, $20 for dogs and $5 for cats. As an added bonus, adopters will receive a special giveaway each day of Pet Adoption Week while supplies last, thanks to support from local businesses.

The celebration continues on Saturday with Paw Palooza. This grand finale of Pet Adoption Week goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

This family- and pet-friendly festival gives attendees from across Los Angeles County one last opportunity to meet adoptable pets and add them to their family with all adoption fees waived by the city.

Attendees can also enjoy complimentary food, games and activities hosted by the Library Express and Pop-Up and Play, plus live performances from Mariachi Ciudad de Santa Clarita and Ballet Folklórico de Newhall Community Center.

Local pet organizations and vendors will also be on hand to share information about available services, pet care resources and responsible pet ownership.

Every adoption not only changes the life of one shelter pet, it also creates space for another animal in need, said the news release from the city.

For more information about available adoptable pets, Pet Adoption Week or Paw Palooza, visit AnimalCare.LACounty.gov or contact Santa Clarita Community Development at 661-255-4964.