COC, ‘Brothers After War’ to host veterans event 

News release

College of the Canyons’ Veteran Upward Bound Program is partnering with the producers of the acclaimed documentary “Brothers After War” to host a free community event designed to support veterans, service members, first responders, and their families through conversation, connection and education.

The event is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the COC Valencia Campus. With support from the Gary Sinise Foundation, attendees will receive a complimentary lunch and a free screening of “Brothers After War,” and participate in a seminar exploring the realities of military service and the often-complex transition to civilian life, said a news release from COC.

Executive produced by Gary Sinise and directed and produced by Jake Brademaker, “Brothers After War” shines a light on the enduring bonds of military service while providing an honest look at the challenges many veterans face after returning home. The film has been recognized for its authentic portrayal of the military experience and the importance of continued support for those who have served, the release said.

Prior to the screening, from 11 a.m. to noon, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Veterans Service Organizations and Veteran Readiness & Employment counselors, who will be available to answer questions and provide information about benefits, employment, education and community resources.

“This event is about honoring the experiences of those who have served while ensuring veterans know they are not alone in their next chapter,” said a prepared statement from COC’s Veteran Upward Bound. “Whether someone is considering returning to school, navigating civilian life, or simply looking for connection with fellow veterans, we hope this event provides meaningful support and valuable resources.”

The event also highlights the services available through the COC Veteran Upward Bound Program, a federally funded program that helps veterans prepare for success in higher education. Veteran Upward Bound provides free academic preparation, educational planning, refresher instruction, benefits guidance, and personalized support for veterans interested in pursuing college.

Eligible participants do not need to attend COC. Veteran Upward Bound serves veterans who live in the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, or Antelope Valley and are interested in attending any accredited college or university.

Veterans interested in learning more about returning to school or determining their eligibility for Veteran Upward Bound can contact the COC Veteran Resource Center, where staff can connect them with the program and help them begin their educational journey.

The event is free, but advance registration is requested. To RSVP, go to baw.mov/81526.