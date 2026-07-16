College Briefs for July 16

Canyon Country student named to UCO honor roll

Canyon Country resident Madison Martinez has been named to the University of Central Oklahoma president’s honor roll for the fall 2025 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.

To be included on the president’s or dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time. For the president’s honor roll, a student must record a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA, while dean’s honor roll must earn a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

The university recognized 1,924 students on the president’s honor roll and 1,574 students were named to the dean’s honor roll from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

UCO, founded in 1890, is Oklahoma’s largest metropolitan university. It offers 120 undergraduate and 79 graduate programs to more than 12,000 students from its main campus in Edmond, Oklahoma, and facilities throughout the Oklahoma City metro.

Wallace graduates from Wisconsin-Madison

A total of 2,151 students, including Jane Wallace, of Stevenson Ranch, received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 14, 2025. The university held its Winter 2025 Commencement ceremony for undergraduates and graduates at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wallace, graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a bachelor of science degree in molecular and cell biology.

UW-Madison was ranked the No. 2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026.

Frias named to Marquette University’s dean’s list

James Frias, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Frias is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in business economics.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2025 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean’s list.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 8,000 undergraduate and 3,700 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.

Sakharkar earns honors at Georgia Tech

Shreyas Sakharkar, of Stevenson Ranch, earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2025 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs. Its more than 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries.

They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.