County hosting free summer movies and concerts at Val Verde Park 

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to enjoy a summer of free family entertainment as the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launches Summer Movies at the Park and NextFest LA’s Sounds of L.A. County Concert Series at Val Verde County Park.

“Music and movies have a unique way of bringing people together,” Barger said in a news release. “At a time when many families are looking for affordable ways to spend quality time together, these free community events offer a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors, enjoy our county parks and create lasting memories.”

Concerts are scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

Val Verde County Park will also host free outdoor movie screenings at sundown on select Fridays throughout the summer. The lineup includes “Hoppers” on July 17, “Jurassic World Rebirth” on July 31, “Goat” on Aug. 14, and “Michael” (2026) on Aug. 28.

Admission to all movies and concerts is free and open to the public.

For movie schedules and additional information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/summer-movies. For the full concert lineup and event details, visit soundsoflacounty.com.

Val Verde Park is located at 30300 W. Arlington Road in Val Verde.