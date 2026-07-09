CTG STARS Presents Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’ 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program is presenting the smash hit Disney’s “High School Musical JR.” for a two-weekend run opening Saturday.

“It’s the first day after winter break at East High. With stellar music and a magic filled story, you won’t want to miss this fun-filled, exciting production,” said a CTG news release.

The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques.

Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical.

Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Returning STARS director Katrina Negrete said of the show, “‘High School Musical’ was one of my favorite movies growing up and now getting to direct the ‘JR’ stage production of it 20 years later is a dream! You don’t want to miss this sporty, theater-y, funny, musical smash hit.”

Disney’s “High School Musical JR.” runs 7 p.m. July 11 and 18, and 2 p.m. July 12 and 19. Tickets are: $15 premium seating, all ages, first 12 rows center; $10 adults, regular seating; and $7 juniors (under 18) and seniors (62 and up), regular seating.

To reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org. With a runtime of an hour, this is a great show for little ones and people of all ages, according to the release.