Darline Graham Nordone sworn into brother’s Senate seat 

By Jackson Richman

& Nathan Worcester

Contributing Writers

Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was sworn into her brother’s old Senate seat on Tuesday.

Nordone, who had never held public office, became the first female to represent South Carolina in the Senate.

She was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday and is expected to finish Graham’s term, which lasts until Jan. 3, 2027.

Nordone has not said whether she will run for a full term.

Nordone was known for her close relationship with her brother, who died at the age of 71 on Saturday from an aortic dissection due to an aortic rupture.

“My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man,” she said at an event where McMaster announced the appointment.

“Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him.”

Nordone, a wife and mother of two, lives with her family in Lexington, South Carolina.

Graham, who was several years older than his sister, took care of Nordone after their parents died within a year and a half of each other.

“I can remember the day my father passed away, standing in the living room of that house, absolutely scared to death,” Nordone told National Public Radio in 2015.

“Lindsey wrapped his arms around me and promised me he would always be there for me and always take care of me.”

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Nordone said of her brother, “He’s kind of like a brother, a father, and a mother rolled into one.”

Nordone has experience in public service.

As commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind since 2019, a full-time position, she has helped blind or low-vision South Carolinians gain employment and independence.

She is also on the South Carolina State Workforce Development Board and is president-elect of the National Council of State Agencies for the Blind.

Nordone previously held positions with Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, and the South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

She earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling at the College of Charleston. Additionally, she is a certified public manager.

“Lindsey worked harder than anyone to make our state, country and world better. He loved his family and loved serving this state and the country,” Nordone said. “I promise to work hard every day over the next several months to support the president and carry forward the efforts of my brother on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States.”

President Donald Trump had called on McMaster to appoint Nordone to her brother’s seat.

“I recommended, to Gov. Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim senator from the great state of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” he said on Truth Social.

Due to Graham’s death, there will be a special election in August to determine who will replace him on the ballot.

The winner will face Dr. Annie Andrews, a Democrat, in November.