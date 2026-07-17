Firefighters make quick work of blaze in riverbed near businesses 

By Signal Staff

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the South Fork of the Santa Clara River on Friday morning after a fire broke out in the riverbed, and they halted the blaze less than a half hour after it was reported.

The vegetation fire, in the riverbed near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, was initially reported at 9:42 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

The first Fire Department personnel on the scene described it as a 50- by 50-foot spot fire with no structures threatened, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic.

The blaze, dubbed the Ida Fire, was at a half-acre and burning in medium to heavy fuels as of 10:03 a.m., according to the Watch Duty fire monitoring app.

By 10:09 a.m., firefighters reported forward progress had been stopped, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Fire personnel had requested that deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station be dispatched to assist with a possible closure of Magic Mountain Parkway near the fire, according to radio dispatch traffic. However, with the fire being stopped quickly, no closure was in place as of 10:20 a.m.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire was believed to be related to an encampment in the riverbed, per radio traffic.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.