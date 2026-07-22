Food Pantry receives 50K pounds of donated food 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry announced that Albertsons Companies has donated approximately 50,000 pounds of food — 25 pallets of essential pantry staples — to help provide nutritious food to local families, seniors, students, veterans, and individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout the SCV.

The donation includes a variety of shelf-stable items, including peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, and other everyday essentials that will help keep pantry shelves stocked and ensure neighbors in need continue to have access to healthy, reliable food, said a news release from the nonprofit pantry.

“For more than four decades, the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has been a trusted resource for families facing difficult times,” Andrew Taban, board president of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “This remarkable donation from Albertsons Companies reflects what can be accomplished when businesses invest in the communities they serve. We are incredibly grateful for their continued partnership and shared commitment to ensuring our community has access to nutritious food.”

The SCV Food Pantry has served the community since 1985.

“Receiving approximately 50,000 pounds of food is more than just a donation — it is an investment in our community,” Peter Warda, executive director of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “Every jar of peanut butter, every can of vegetables, and every box of pasta represents meals that will reach families who need them most.”

For more information on the SCV Food Pantry, visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.