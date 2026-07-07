Friends of Castaic Lake announces new board leadership 

News release

Friends of Castaic Lake has named its newly elected board of directors leadership team as the organization begins its next chapter of serving the community and supporting one of Southern California’s most treasured outdoor destinations, the nonprofit announced in a news release.

The new officers are:

President: Courtney Tole-Schmitz (formerly vice president).

Vice President: Brad Van Quekelberg (formerly firewood lead).

Treasurer: Melinda Wignal (formerly Pride in the Lake lead).

Secretary: Kevin Schmitz.

Member at Large: Glenn O’Shea.

As the organization welcomes its new leadership, the release said, it also extends its sincere appreciation to its outgoing officers for their years of service, dedication and commitment: Clay Friedman, former president; Tiffany Friedman, former secretary; Ailsa Devictoria, former treasurer.

“Their leadership and countless volunteer hours have played an important role in the success and continued growth of Friends of Castaic Lake,” the release said.

Friends of Castaic Lake is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing Castaic Lake while creating opportunities for the community to connect through recreation, education and special events. The organization hosts and supports programs including Kids Fun Fish, Moonlight Madness, Winter Magic, Pride in the Lake, Pride in the Park, fishing tournaments, and other community events that promote outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship.

“It has been a privilege to serve Friends of Castaic Lake, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue in this new role,” Tole-Schmitz said in the release. “Our organization is powered by dedicated volunteers and a strong community. I look forward to building on the foundation already in place and continuing to support programs that bring people together at the lake.”