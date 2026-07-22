FYI to host Ally training Aug. 4 

News release

As the new school season approaches, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for new “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.

“Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth,” said a news release from the nonprofit.

On Aug. 4, a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails. The training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6 to 8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at [email protected].

Volunteer Allies have the opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing encouragement and support as they transition into adulthood, said the release.

“As we look forward to another school season, we’re in need of additional Allies – both men and women – to offer the care and encouragement these youth may not have had as they’ve traveled through the challenging foster system,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in the release.

“We’re often asked what Allies do,” Olsen said in the release. “Our Allies support their youth in any number of ways. This can be with calls and texts to check in on them, getting together with them for coffee or meals, helping them with errands, taking them on outings, offering guidance and generally being a sounding board for their questions or issues.”

Olsen added that FYI’s youth have achieved many of their goals because of the right support system and caring adult Allies, as these youth have never had the traditional support of parents or family in their lives.

For more information, go to www.fyifosteryouth.org.