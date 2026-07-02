Gold Drum & Bugle Corps returning to SCV  

News release

The Gold Drum & Bugle Corps is bringing its Gold Showcase back to College of the Canyons on Thursday, July 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the organization announced in a news release.

For the second consecutive year, this high-energy competition on the Drum Corps International Summer Tour will bring an evening of world-class marching music, precision, athleticism and pageantry to the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said.

“Audiences will experience a full evening of elite entertainment and performance competitions featuring multiple world-class ensembles,” said the release.

This year’s lineup includes the 21-time DCI World Champion Blue Devils, the seven-time DCI World Champion Santa Clara Vanguard, and two-time DCI World Champion Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio, marking their first appearance in Southern California in 17 years.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the major leagues of marching performance back to Santa Clarita,” Matthew Chuck, president of the Gold Youth Arts Organization, said in the release. “The Gold Showcase is not just an incredible entertainment experience for our local community, but an opportunity to see world-class musical athletes perform with unmatched precision, artistry and heart, right here at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.”

The organization encourages local elementary, middle school, high school and college students to attend this year’s showcase. “Seeing these elite ensembles live is the perfect way to ignite a passion for the marching arts, serving as a powerful inspiration for young musicians and color guard members who hope to one day take the field and join the drum corps experience themselves,” the release said.

As the flagship program of the Gold Youth Arts Organization — a Southern California-based nonprofit — Gold Drum & Bugle Corps consists of performers from around the world, aged 15-21, who undergo rigorous training to compete on a national stage. Gold is a competitor in its own right, having earned six consecutive DCI World Championship medals, including three silver medals in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Tickets ($30-$60) and reserved seating options are available online at goldshowcase.org. Gates open Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 5:50 p.m. COC’s Cougar Stadium is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.