JCI Santa Clarita launches ‘Carry Hope’ initiative 

News release

JCI Santa Clarita is launching its inaugural community outreach event, “Carry Hope,” an initiative designed to provide foster youth with a sense of dignity, comfort and belonging during times of transition, the organization announced in a news release.

“Through the distribution of thoughtfully assembled duffle bags filled with essential items and messages of encouragement, Carry Hope seeks to remind young people in foster care that they are seen, valued and supported,” the release said.

Each year, thousands of foster youth face placement changes and uncertain circumstances, often transporting their belongings in trash bags or other temporary containers, the release said. Carry Hope was created to address this need by providing high-quality duffle bags packed with necessities such as hygiene products, comfort items, and handwritten notes of encouragement from community members.

Co-chairs Arnold Bryant and Kyle Duffy discussed their inspiration for creating Carry Hope and what this event means to them and the fostering youth.

“Carry Hope means giving kids entering the foster system a tangible reminder that they are loved and not forgotten, even in the middle of fear, uncertainty, and change,” Duffy said in the release. “With each duffle bag, card and essential item, they can quite literally carry hope with them wherever they go.”

“As a former foster youth, JCI Carry Hope is deeply personal to me because every child deserves to feel valued, respected and hopeful, especially during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” Bryant said in the release. “Our goal is to provide more than just essential items; we want to remind these young people that they are not forgotten, that their circumstances do not define them, and that an entire community is rooting for their success.”

The inaugural Carry Hope event will bring together volunteers, donors, community organizations and local leaders, the release said. For more information on how to donate and/or sponsor, visit JCISantaClarita.org/carryhope.