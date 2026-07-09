The exceptional quality of life enjoyed in Santa Clarita today is not an accident. The beautiful neighborhoods, thriving businesses, parks, trails and schools we enjoy today are the result of decades of thoughtful planning, collaboration and careful stewardship. They represent the shared vision of our residents, community leaders, businesses and city officials who understood that a city should be intentional and that every decision should make Santa Clarita an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

That legacy is something we should never take for granted and that we have a responsibility to protect.

Over the past several months, the city of Santa Clarita has strongly opposed the State Judicial Council’s proposed location for a new courthouse near the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. While we recognize the need for a modern courthouse facility and support improved access to judicial services for our residents, we have consistently questioned whether the proposed site is the right location.

The basis for our opposition is focused on several important issues, including impacts to surrounding neighborhoods, traffic and public safety. These are not minor considerations. They affect the character of our community and the quality of life our residents expect and deserve.

Rather than simply opposing the proposal, the city has worked diligently to be part of the solution. City staff, members of the City Council and our regional partners have spent months identifying and advocating hard for alternative locations that could meet the needs of the State Judicial Council, while avoiding impacts associated with the proposed site. We have engaged directly with Judicial Council representatives, researched available properties, coordinated with elected officials at every level of government and submitted multiple recommendations for alternative locations.

Several potential sites were explored and presented for consideration. While the State Judicial Council ultimately determined those alternatives to be unavailable or did not meet their specific project criteria, the city believes many of the concerns cited could be reasonably resolved. The city will continue advocating against this proposed site, while working tirelessly to identify and advance an alternative location that better serves both the judicial system and the residents of Santa Clarita. Our goal has always been to ensure that all reasonable options receive fair consideration before a decision is made that could permanently impact our community.

Santa Clarita has earned its reputation as one of California’s premier places to live because we have never been passive about our future, and we work diligently to preserve the qualities that make our city special.

The city is monitoring developments related to the proposed courthouse project, continues to explore alternative locations and will advocate for a process that respects the vision residents have helped create over decades. We encourage our community members to remain engaged as the city continues to work to resolve this issue.

Santa Clarita’s success story has been written over decades by people who cared deeply about this city and the future they were creating. Our story deserves to be respected by the state. It deserves to be protected. Most importantly, it deserves to remain in the hands of the community that built it.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].