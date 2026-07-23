No action taken regarding Santa Clarita Elementary  

Nothing was reported out of closed session in relation to the Santa Clarita Elementary School property Tuesday night after the Saugus Union School District board held a closed-door discussion about the city of Santa Clarita’s interest in buying the site.

When the board emerged from closed session to begin its regular public meeting, board President Matt Watson announced there was no news to report from the talks.

According to the agenda, the district and city of Santa Clarita were negotiating the possible price and terms of payment for the property.

Public comments during Tuesday’s meeting echoed remarks made at previous meetings regarding the city’s potential acquisition of the property.

Kathi Lund gave public comment on behalf of city of Santa Clarita Arts Commissioner Patti Rasmussen.

“It is about the responsibility entrusted to the school district, and the legacy you leave for future generations. The city of Santa Clarita has expressed a willingness to purchase the property for the benefit of the entire community. This presents a rare opportunity for two public agencies to work together in a way that continues to serve families, children, and the residents of our city,” Lund read on behalf of Rasmussen. “Community members have expressed a desire to see this property remain a community asset. Since the school’s closure, residents have advocated for a community center, educational programming, recreational opportunities, and services that would benefit families of all ages. Those voices deserve to be heard.”

Lund mentioned the Newhall Family Theatre as a local example. The structure was used as a warehouse for years before it was revitalized and turned into a space where students and community members now gather to watch live performances. She added that Saugus, which is where the former school site is located, is the only neighborhood in the Santa Clarita Valley that does not have a city community center.

“I respectfully ask the board to look beyond the immediate financial return to consider the long-term value of preserving this property for public use. I hope you will choose the path that reflects the true mission of public education, serving children, strengthening families, and investing in the community that supports your schools.”

Frank Smathers, a Saugus resident, also took the podium to give public comment about the former school site.

“The repurposing possibilities are endless. A library, arts and music, a senior center, and even extended sports amenities like pickleball and tennis,” he said as possible suggestions. “We owe it to the students, the teachers, the administrators, the parents, and the taxpayers of California, who have supported and maintained our historic property and its carousel building for the last 66 years.”

He then read comments from the Save Our School Santa Clarita Elementary School website. The group aims to preserve the historic midcentury modern architecture and notify “like-minded people, organizations, companies, historical societies, and conservancies of our goal — to seek out and find benefactors who will step forth with plans to repurpose the property and the building,” the website reads.