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Photos: Dreaming of You Selena Tribute

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Dreaming of You Selena Tribute band performs at Central Park during the first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Attendees gathered for the first installment of Concerts in the Park for the Dreaming of You Selena Tribute band on Saturday. Residents danced along to Selena’s famous hits as the series commenced for 2026.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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