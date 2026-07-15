Photos: Dreaming of You Selena Tribute

Attendees gathered for the first installment of Concerts in the Park for the Dreaming of You Selena Tribute band on Saturday. Residents danced along to Selena’s famous hits as the series commenced for 2026.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].