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Photos: Independence Day Classic

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Katie Simpson, along with her children Ryder, left, 4, and Hunter, 8, celebrate running with shaved ice during the Independence Day Classic at Newhall Park on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Runners of all ages participated in the Independence Day Classic — a Santa Clarita Valley tradition — at Newhall Park on Saturday to kick off the Fourth of July festivities.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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