‘Pointe Fire,’ the sequel, ignites near burn scar 

A fire, called the “Pointe Fire,” was quickly extinguished Tuesday near the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Triangle Road near the other “Pointe Fire” burn scar from last week, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The fire was about an acre with units positioning for structure protection, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were working on the fire, and canceled bulldozers and aircraft, radio dispatch traffic said.

Forward progress was stopped around 1:15 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic.

This was a separate start from last week’s “Pointe Fire,” and fire personnel had identified the cause, but did not say what it was in conversations on first responder radio dispatch channels.

First responders were dispatched to a fire on the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, Calif., Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Signal Staff/The Signal