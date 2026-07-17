Residential fire reported in Stevenson Ranch  

L.A. County Fire Department officials did not report a suspected cause for a brief residential fire in Stevenson Ranch, but no injuries were reported.

The location was a housing complex on Silver Aspen Way, off The Old Road, west of Interstate 5.

“We got the call at 11:48 (a.m.) with ‘a lot of smoke,’” said Edith Lai, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, reading the initial dispatch.

She confirmed the incident was reported from the complex there, but the initial report did not say how many units were impacted.

“And it was put out at 12:04 (p.m.),” she said.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 12:10 p.m. assessing the scene, based on emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicated a possible injury; however, Lai said there was no record of treatment for any patients at the scene.