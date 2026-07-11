Robert Lamoureux | Heads up: Shut down that noisy AC unit and call a tech 

Question: Hello, Robert. I’ve never written in but have used your advice on several occasions, saving quite a bit of money by executing tasks on my own. Thanks for the help! I’m wondering, is there a homeowner ﬁx for an air conditioning compressor that is making noise above and beyond what it usually sounds like?

This just started a couple days ago, and I want to know if I can do something on my own in this case, also. Any guidance you have, I’d like to hear. Thanks a million.

— Richard K.

Answer: Richard, this is not something that even I, as a contractor, attempt to mess with. If the compressor is making noise, get a licensed and insured AC contractor out there ASAP, for an inspection.

As the temperatures continue to be high, those contractors tend to be stretched thin. I’d arrange sooner rather than later to have one out, and I’d also recommend shutting down the unit, on the chance that a repair could be made.

Potentially, if the issue is severe, continuing to use it could ruin it. Higher temps of course make it uncomfortable to not cool the home, but it could possibly save thousands of dollars if the unit is repairable. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].