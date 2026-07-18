Santa Clarita Valley heat winds down 

Following a week of triple-digit heat, the Santa Clarita Valley is set to cool down this weekend, but National Weather Service officials are still advising residents to remain cautious of heat exposure.

According to NWS meteorologist Carol Ciliberti, the SCV is looking at a weekend of “closer to normal” weather in the low 90s before it begins to rise again next week. Winds as high as 25 mph up in the foothills such as the Newhall Pass are expected.

Even with temperatures predicted to be in the lower 90s, Ciliberti noted that it’s still hot enough for heat exposure.

“It’s near normal temperatures now through the weekend, but it’s still hot,” she said and advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid exercising during the hottest time of day, and to check on family and friends, including seniors who may be more vulnerable.

She also stated that for individuals seeking to participate in outdoor activities such as hiking, to really think about taking their pets. Hikers can go either really early in the day, or once the sun begins to set as temperatures tend to lower.

Children and pets should not be left in vehicles, as temperatures can rise within minutes, she added.

Beginning Wednesday temperatures could possibly reach as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The forecast for the weekend is as follows:

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: