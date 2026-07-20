Saugus board to discuss Santa Clarita Elementary 

The Saugus Union School District is set to discuss the Santa Clarita Elementary School property with the city of Santa Clarita during Tuesday’s scheduled regular board meeting, according to the agenda.

The item discussion will take place in closed session, and what’s under negotiation is price and terms of payment with the city of Santa Clarita, according to the agenda published on Friday.

The district’s negotiators are Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Nick Heinlein, Sarine Abrahamian, with Orbach Huff & Henderson LLP, and Scott Sheldon with Terra Realty Advisors Inc, the agenda reads.

The fate of the property fate, which is located at 27177 Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, has been in limbo since its closing in 2024. It closed due to declining student enrollment and seismic safety concerns. Before its closure, it was the oldest school in the district.

The city of Santa Clarita submitted a nonbinding “real property term sheet” showing interest in making an offer equivalent to the fair market value of the property, which outlined the framework for a potential deal.

Since its closing, community members have expressed what they’d like to see the property be turned into at numerous board meetings, with suggestions including a recreational area that could be used by people of all ages.

Other items on the agenda include the first and second reading and adoption of a series of board policies, and approving the tentative agreement between the district and the Saugus Teachers Association for the 2026-27 school year.