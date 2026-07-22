Schiavo celebrates students at Young Community Leader gala 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, recently honored local students from across the 40th Assembly District at her Young Community Leader Awards Gala, celebrating students who have demonstrated leadership, service, resilience, compassion, and a commitment to making a positive difference in their schools and communities, said a news release from the assemblywoman’s office.

For the past three years, the Young Community Leader Awards have recognized exceptional students from transitional kindergarten through high school who lead by example, support their peers, give back through community or volunteer service, and show persistence and empathy in the face of challenges, the release said.

“These students are an inspiration and a powerful reminder that leadership can happen at every age,” Schiavo said in the release. “From our youngest awardees to our graduating seniors, each of these students has shown what it means to care for others, step up for their community, and lead with kindness. I am so proud to recognize them and grateful to the parents, teachers, mentors, and school communities who helped support and encourage them along the way.”

The 2026 Young Community Leader Award recipients included Santa Clarita Valley students from Valencia High School, West Ranch High School, Canyon High School, Rio Norte Junior High School, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Live Oak Elementary School, Castaic Middle School, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Peachland Avenue Elementary School, Pico Canyon Elementary School, Wiley Canyon Elementary School, Old Orchard Elementary School, Newhall Elementary School, Oak Hills Elementary School, McGrath Elementary School, Tesoro del Valle Elementary School, Cedarcreek Elementary School, James Foster Elementary School, Mint Canyon Community School, Fair Oaks Ranch Community School and Mitchell Community School.

“Every student here represents the future of our community,” Schiavo added. “Their leadership, compassion and dedication give us so much hope, and I look forward to seeing all they continue to accomplish.”