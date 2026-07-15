SCV Water releases customer survey results  

News release

Customers remain satisfied with the overall performance of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, according to the results of the agency’s 2026 Customer Opinion Survey.

The survey, conducted by third-party consultant True North Research, discovered that the majority of customers were satisfied with the water service received, as well as SCV Water’s communications, accurate billing statements and customer service, the agency said in a news release.

“We are pleased to see continued improvement in the level of customer satisfaction. It is also very helpful to hear about areas of concern and ways we can improve our service and communication. The survey results are a testament to our staff’s dedication to meeting our customers’ needs,” SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone said in the release. “We remain committed to providing high-quality water and service to the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

The survey revealed that 93% of customers believe the agency provides them with reliable water service and communicates effectively about scheduled repairs, service disruptions and other water-related issues. There was also a significant jump in customer satisfaction for people who contacted SCV Water, from 68% in 2023 to 81% in 2026.

The 2026 Customer Opinion Survey uncovered opportunities for SCV Water to strengthen community outreach and engagement. It is the agency’s responsibility to ensure that customers feel confident in their water quality and understand the cost of their water service, the release said. To gauge the agency’s performance in those areas, participants were asked about their thoughts on the safety of their water and if SCV Water provides good value for the cost of water services.

Results included, according to the release:

When asked if the water they’re provided is safe to drink, 70% of customers were satisfied. That remaining 30% represents an opportunity for improved communication on the water quality provided by SCV Water.

When asked their opinion of the cost of water services, 54% of customers felt their bill was too high, which is down 2% from 2023. After clarification that SCV Water provides water at a cost that is less than a penny per gallon, many customers changed their opinions, with 53% saying they get water at an excellent or good value, and an additional 24% believing the rates are fair.

To read SCV Water’s 2026 Customer Opinion Survey results in full, visit yourSCVwater.com/customersurvey.