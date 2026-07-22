SCV winery headed to auction block  

A 25-year-old Santa Clarita Valley winery that’s struggled to find a buyer over the past three years is now hitting the auction block, according to a statement from Concierge Auctions out of New York.

Listed by Mike Goldfarb of Coldwell Banker Realty and John Arden of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, the property has struggled to move, despite significant reductions in its cost since hitting the market in 2023.

A 2023 listing asked $15 million for the 90-acre vineyard at 9640 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce, which includes 26,000 square feet of living space, a 10,000-square-foot bottling facility and a 10,500-square-foot wine cellar and storage building, according to the Realtor at the time, Adam Brawer. The lot also has 100 parking spaces and a detached guest house.

A year later, it had a different agent and a — relatively speaking, of course — “much more competitive price,” at $10,880,000; but alas, the market didn’t budge.

In 2024, Goldfarb was hopeful that a reduction in the Fed’s interest rate would spur more interest, but that didn’t happen either, with a 1% reduction between the second quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of last year.

Now a New York firm is hoping it can help make an event of the sale, which will garner the interest needed to sell the winery, one of several large properties in the area on the real estate market.

“Bidding is scheduled to open on (Aug. 6) via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on (Aug. 15) as a part of the RM Sotheby’s stage at Monterey Car Week, Concierge Auctions’ inaugural live real estate auction during the prestigious Pebble Beach event,” according to a statement from Sydney Dangremond of Berlin Rosen on behalf of Concierge.

The statement also mentions some of the famous shows and movies that have filmed on the property, which include “Westworld,” “Mayans,” “Bones,” “Parks and Recreation,” “NCIS: LA” and Disney’s “Promised Land.”

It certainly seems to be more of a buyer’s market when it comes to big-ticket properties in that area.

Reyes Winery, a significantly smaller operation at about 16 acres just down the road, at 10262 Sierra Highway, was also put on the market in September 2024 for $2.7 million.

The Sierra Pelona Motel at 12117 Sierra Highway is currently listed for $4.95 million, which includes 10 rooms of lodging and a total of about 40 acres of land, including 8 acres of grapes and the well-known French eatery, Le Chene.

A little farther west, on Elizabeth Lake Road, The Rock Inn at Lake Hughes offers another hospitality-ready property for $1.499 million, which includes an “iconic restaurant and bar, seven themed guest rooms, a private third-floor penthouse residence, three separate parking lots, a leased commercial building, and an occupied three-unit apartment complex,” according to its listing.