‘Seascapes’ on exhibit at City Hall 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Seascapes,” is on display through Aug. 12 at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.) in the First Floor Gallery.

This juried showcase celebrates the beauty and power of the ocean, inviting viewers to reflect on humanity’s connection to the sea, according to a news release from the city.

“From expansive shorelines and rolling waves to marine life, harbors and underwater worlds, ‘Seascapes’ explores the moods and visual poetry of the ocean,” the release said.

Featuring a variety of artistic mediums including painting, photography, mixed media and handcrafted three-dimensional works, this exhibition captures the ever-changing nature of coastal landscapes and seafaring imagery, the release said.

The exhibit includes art from over 20 artists.

Among the featured artists is Jody Nelson, whose mixed-media artworks explore the emotional and atmospheric qualities of the ocean.

“The ocean has always been a place of emotional reckoning — vast, shifting and deeply still all at once,” Nelson said in the release.

Working through layered collage, paint and pastel, Nelson creates textured surfaces that evoke both memory and movement. “I explore the tension between movement and quiet, between the weight of atmosphere and the luminosity beneath it.”

Nelson’s process encourages the eye to wander across the piece. “Warm and cool tones pull against each other across bands of water, sky and cloud, creating a visual rhythm that invites the eye to travel and rest. These are landscapes of feeling as much as place,” Nelson added.

To learn more about “Seascapes” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].