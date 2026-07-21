Small fire breaks out in Sand Canyon 

Firefighters responded to a small fire on North Iron Canyon Road, near Sand Canyon Road, Monday evening, according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department.

According to Navarre, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. and on the scene at 6:53 p.m. to respond to reports of a 1/8-acre fire.

The fire was described as burning in medium fuel, according to Navarre.

Forward progress was stopped at 7:06 p.m. and the incident closed at 7:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.