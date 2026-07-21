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Small fire breaks out in Sand Canyon 

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Firefighters responded to a small fire on North Iron Canyon Road, near Sand Canyon Road, Monday evening, according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department.  

According to Navarre, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. and on the scene at 6:53 p.m. to respond to reports of a 1/8-acre fire.  

The fire was described as burning in medium fuel, according to Navarre. 

Forward progress was stopped at 7:06 p.m. and the incident closed at 7:27 p.m. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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