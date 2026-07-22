Suburb Showdown: Plano vs. Frisco vs. McKinney — A Mover’s Take on DFW’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs

Most “best Dallas suburbs” lists rank by schools, crime data, and median income, which is useful if you’re choosing a place to live, but it skips the part that actually affects your moving day: how each city is built, how fast it’s growing, and what that means logistically once a truck shows up.

Plano, Frisco, and McKinney all sit north of Dallas along the same general corridor, and people cross-shop them constantly. Here’s how they actually compare, including the parts a relocation guide usually leaves out.

Plano: established, walkable, and easiest to move into

Plano is the most built-out of the three, with a median home price in the high $400,000s and a population north of 290,000. Because development happened earlier here, neighborhoods tend to have mature trees, wider established streets, and fewer of the new-construction quirks (still-unpaved side streets, builder restrictions on move-in windows) that come with newer suburbs. For a straightforward move, Plano is generally the path of least resistance.

What to know: older Plano neighborhoods sometimes have narrower driveways and shorter, denser streets than the newer suburbs further north, which can affect how close a full-size moving truck can actually park.

Frisco: the priciest, fastest-growing, and most logistically complex

Frisco has the highest median household income of the three and home prices that regularly clear $650,000. It’s also the fastest-growing, which means a meaningful share of moves here are into brand-new construction.

That growth comes with logistics most relocation guides don’t mention. New-build HOAs frequently restrict move-in days and hours, some require a refundable move-in deposit, and freshly poured driveways or unfinished landscaping can limit where a truck is actually allowed to park. If you’re moving into new construction in Frisco, confirming HOA move-in rules a week ahead saves a scramble on moving day.

McKinney: the value play, with small-town logistics

McKinney has a median home price meaningfully below Frisco’s, and a historic downtown core that gives it a different feel than its neighbors. It’s grown fast too, but a lot of that growth is further out from the original town center, which means moves here often involve longer drive times from the highway than the address alone suggests.

What to know: McKinney’s historic downtown district has narrower, older streets with limited large-vehicle access, so a move near the square sometimes needs a shuttle vehicle even though the rest of the city is wide open suburban grid.

Side by side

Plano Frisco McKinney Median home price ~$490,000s ~$650,000s ~$480,000s Best for Established neighborhoods, easy logistics New construction, luxury builds Value, small-town feel Move-day note Older streets, narrower driveways in places HOA move-in restrictions common in new builds Downtown core needs shuttle access

A mover’s take

“The suburbs that look the most similar on paper are often the most different to actually move into,” says Elle Nesher, owner of DFW movers Element Moving & Storage. “New construction is the biggest variable. A brand-new neighborhood in Frisco can look finished from the street and still have an HOA that hasn’t finalized its move-in policy yet, and that’s the kind of thing that turns an easy move into a stressful one if nobody checks ahead of time.”

FAQ

Which DFW suburb is easiest to move into? Generally, more established areas like Plano, where streets, driveways, and HOA rules are settled. Newer developments anywhere in the metro tend to add logistical steps, regardless of which specific suburb they’re in.

Do I need to tell my moving company which suburb I’m moving to in advance? Yes, ideally when you book. HOA restrictions, gate codes, and parking limitations are all things a mover needs to plan around, and that’s much easier to handle with notice than the morning of.

Is McKinney too far from Dallas for an easy commute? It’s the furthest of the three from downtown, but most of the growth has been concentrated near major highway corridors, so the practical commute time is closer than the mileage alone suggests for most residents.

Are these the only DFW suburbs worth considering? No. They’re three of the most frequently cross-shopped, but the broader metro has dozens of suburbs with their own tradeoffs in price, commute, and growth stage.