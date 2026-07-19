This Summer Be Heat Aware, Especially Seniors 

Summer is here and recent high temperatures have seen the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issue several hot weather advisories.

L.A. Public Health has collaborated with the Los Angeles Regional Collaborative for Climate Action and Sustainability to launch the HeatSafe.LA campaign to education Southern California residents on the dangers of high temperatures.

LARC is a network of local governments, regional agencies, non-profit organizations, businesses, utilities and academics working together to advance climate mitigation.

Visit the HeatSafe.LA website for more information on how to keep you and your family heat safe this summer.

Seniors and Heat

According to AARP, statistics show that older adults account for a disproportionate share of heat-related emergency visits and fatalities during summer months.

Individuals over age 65 do not adjust as readily to sudden temperature spikes compared to younger people, making rapid-onset heatwaves especially dangerous for seniors.

Seniors are significantly more prone to heat-related deaths because their bodies are less efficient at regulating temperature. Aging causes sweat glands to produce less moistureand stiffened blood vessels limit blood flow to radiate heat away from vital organs.

Heat Aware LA advises seniors to stay indoors during peak heat hours,10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drink plenty of fluids even if not thirsty and seek air-conditioned spaces such as libraries, shopping malls or cooling centers.

The SCV Senior Center (27180 Golden Valley Rd.) regularly operates as a designated cooling center during extreme heat events. When activated the facility offers a free, air-conditioned space for anyone to escape the heat, along with complimentary drinking water.

The Senior Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Check out its scheduled events and have fun as you keep cool. For more information about programs at the SCV Senior Center visit www.scvseniorcenter.org.

There are also five libraries and the Valencia Town Center where seniors can find places to stay cool.

The three Santa Clarita libraries are open Monday -Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch is located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.

The Old Town Newhall Branch is at 24500 Main St.

The Valencia Branch is located at 23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 W Valencia Blvd. and is open Monday -Thursday from 10: a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

There are also two Los Angeles County libraries in the SCV and they are open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

The Castaic Library is at 27971 Sloan Canyon Rd. and the Stevenson Ranch Library is at 25950 The Old Road.

Pregnant Women and Infants

The SCV is home to many young families and according to the Centers for Disease Control, pregnant women and infants are highly susceptible to extreme heat because their bodies struggle to regulate core temperature.

Pregnant women have increased metabolic demands and cardiovascular stress, while infants have immature sweat glands and a high surface-area-to-body-mass ratio.

Toddlers are also highly vulnerable to extreme heat because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults and have a higher metabolic rate and fewer sweat glands.

Protect infants and toddlers from overheating by limiting direct sun exposure, dressing them in lightweight, breathable layers and increasing hydration.

Always supervise sleep environments, avoid draping blankets over car seats which restricts airflow and never leave a child alone in a parked vehicle.

Heatstroke Risks

Everyone is at risk for heatstroke when temperatures rise, however those at increased risk include people with heart disease, lung conditions, or obesity, as well as individuals taking medications like diuretics, beta-blockers, or certain psychiatric drugs.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening medical emergency requiring immediate 911 intervention.

Symptoms include:

Extremely High Body Temperature A core body temperature above 104°F.

Altered Mental State or Behavior Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, seizures, or a coma can occur.

Skin Changes The skin may feel hot, flushed and dry to the touch. However, if brought on by strenuous exercise, the skin might remain profuse with sweat.

Rapid Heart and Breathing Rate Racing pulse and fast, shallow breathing.

Neurological and Physical Symptoms Nausea and vomiting and a severe throbbing headache.

Working in the Heat

According to HeatSafe.LA if you work outside or inside without AC, you’re at risk for heat-related illness.

Here are guidelines to follow at the workplace:

If you work outside, employers are required to provide shade when temperatures are over 80°F.

If you work inside, employers must provide access to at least one cool-down area kept below 82°F.

Employers must allow workers who ask for a cool-down rest period to take one.

Outdoor workers often arrive at work dehydrated. Start and end every day with plenty of fluids.

Drink a cup of water every 20 minutes, even if you are not thirsty.

Apply cool compresses around your neck and under your arms.

Rest in a cool environment like a shaded area, air-conditioned room or car.

For more information visit dir.ca.gov/dosh/heatillnessinfo.html.

Keep Your Cool

Tips for keeping your home as cool as possible:

The United States Department of Energy reports strategically planted trees can reduce air conditioning needs by 20-50% depending on placement and climate.

Block out sunlight with curtains and shades.

Use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to blow heat and humidity outside.

Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise.

Indoor plants can cool your home and make you more comfortable in the heat.

Use energy-saving light bulbs that don’t give off waste heat.

Check insulation and seal any gaps in windows and doors.

Set the AC thermostat to 78ºF when home and 85ºF when away.

Keep hydrated with cool drinks.