Trinity Jones Estrada introduced as new head softball coach for Golden Valley  

Golden Valley High School has named Trinity Jones Estrada as the new head coach for the Grizzlies’ softball program, bringing collegiate experience to the helm for the upcoming 2027 spring season.

“This is my first head coaching position but I’m very excited because I love softball and I’m very passionate and a very passionate player,” Jones Estrada said in an interview with The Signal.

Jones Estrada, who is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Sylmar, returns to the softball scene in Southern California as a head coach.

The move back to Southern California feels like the right step as she wants to give back to the community and student athletes as a coach.

Jones Estrada said she’s been working as a catching coach since she was a teenager and has been involved as a travel softball coach for several years. She currently serves as an assistant coach for theBSC Bengals – Latta 14U team, based in the San Fernando Valley.

“The inspiration I’ve had from coaching younger girls now and into high school has definitely led me to wanting to start coaching at the high school level,” she said. “This catches them right before they go off to college and I really want to be a positive impact on somebody’s softball journey.”

After Jones Estrada graduated from John F. Kennedy High School, the new coach played her collegiate softball at Northern Illinois University.

Jones Estrada added that she’s hoping to take what she’s learned from Northern Illinois University into Golden Valley High School and grow the players involved in the program.

“I want a lot of the girls to understand in order to continue to do something you love, you have to keep loving it and that includes loving the process,” she said. “It can really take one opportunity for you to shine and show your full potential for Division 1 softball. It either makes or breaks you … you have to have that mental toughness and resilience to continue to play. But if you find yourself struggling through the adversity, then that’s when it gets hard because you’re losing joy with it.”

Trinity Jones Estrada during her time with NIU Softball. Photo courtesy of Trinity Jones Estrada.

Last season, Golden Valley ended the year 4-19 overall and winless in Foothill League play. The team had no seniors on its 16-person roster, according to MaxPreps.

The new coach understands that the 2027 will present its challenges but believes there is an opportunity to take the next step and develop student athletes who can win in the future and seasons ahead.

“This year I want to focus on the progress aspect because I’ve already spoken to them and told them I’m not expecting a championship this year,” she said. “With that being said, I am expecting us to have more wins this year and have more effort. I genuinely just want them to feel like this season is completely different than the past one or two seasons they’ve had in a positive way.”