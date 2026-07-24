Sabbah named COC swim/dive head coach 

News release

College of the Canyons has announced the hiring of Sophie Sabbah as head coach of the Cougars’ swim and dive program, bringing more than 30 years of aquatics coaching experience and athletic leadership to the helm. Sabbah begins her new role effective immediately.

“It’s an honor to join College of the Canyons in this role,” Sabbah said in a news release from COC. “This opportunity brings together everything I love — teaching, coaching, mentoring and building meaningful relationships with student-athletes.”

Sabbah moves into the head coach role at Canyons following the departure of former head coach Erik Matheson, who led the program for one season during the 2025-26 academic year. She will also serve as an adjunct professor in the college’s kinesiology and physical education department.

Sabbah’s past experience includes 20 years at Venice High School and the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she served as a physical education and health teacher, department chair, activities director, and head coach for the swim, dive, and water polo programs.

Her coaching career has been defined by developing both successful teams and exceptional young people, the release said. She was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Coach of the Year – West Section in 2009 in recognition of her leadership, commitment to student-athletes, and contributions to high school athletics.

Sabbah has coached numerous league, city, CIF, and state qualifiers, including swimmer Andrea “Andi” Murez, who went on to compete for Team Israel in three Olympic Games (2016, 2020, 2024) after training under Sabbah’s guidance at Venice High School.

“My vision is always to create a culture where student-athletes feel challenged, supported and inspired to become the very best version of themselves,” Sabbah said in the release. “Success isn’t measured only by podium finishes, but by the leaders we develop and the impact we have on one another.”

Most recently, Sabbah served as head coach of the swim and dive program at Canyon High School. She is also the head dive coach for the William S. Hart Union High School District, where she has built a culture centered on accountability, resilience, and personal growth while guiding student-athletes to CIF and state-level competition, the release said.

Sabbah believes a coach’s greatest responsibility is not simply developing faster swimmers, but developing confident, resilient and compassionate leaders, the release said.

“Coach Sabbah brings an outstanding combination of energy, experience, leadership and a student-centered approach to our swim and dive program,” Matt Crater, director of athletics, student engagement and student support at COC, said in the release.

“Her commitment to developing student-athletes both in and out of the pool aligns with the values of our athletic department,” Crater added. “We are excited to welcome her to the Cougar family and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our program as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

COC swim and dive competed at nine meets during the 2026 season including the Western State Conference Championships and the WSC/California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Dive Championships.

At season’s end, the Cougars saw diver Nicole Lerma and men’s team sprinter Ian Rho advance to the 3C2A State Championship meet. Lerma went on to place 13th in the women’s 1M dive event while becoming the first COC diver to compete at the state championship in more than a decade.

The 2027 swim and dive season begins in February.

“I’m excited to begin building something special with our student-athletes, alumni, and the entire Cougar community,” Sabbah added. “I can’t wait to get started.”