Legacy names Troy Leaf director of athletics 

News release

Legacy Christian Academy has announced Troy Leaf as the school’s incoming director of athletics.

Leaf brings an outstanding background in collegiate athletics and player development, said a news release from the school.

A former NCAA Division I and Division II basketball player, he spent seven years coaching at The Master’s University, where he mentored student-athletes while helping them compete at a high level. He has also worked in player development with the Indiana Pacers, the release said.

As director of athletics, Leaf will oversee the continued growth of Legacy’s athletic program, the release said.

“We are excited to welcome Troy to Legacy Christian Academy,” Legacy Superintendent Ryan Theule said in the release. “His experience as a collegiate athlete and coach, combined with his passion for mentoring young people, makes him an outstanding fit for our school. Troy understands that athletics is about more than winning games — it’s about developing leaders of character who honor Christ in everything they do.”

“I’m honored to join the Legacy family,” Leaf said in the release. “Athletics provides an incredible opportunity to shape young people during some of the most influential years of their lives. I look forward to partnering with our students, families, coaches and faculty to build a program that pursues excellence, develops character and equips student-athletes to thrive in competition and in life.”

Legacy Christian Academy is an independent Christian school serving students from K through 12th grade in the Santa Clarita Valley.