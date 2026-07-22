US issues worldwide travel warning 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

The U.S. Department of State has issued a “worldwide caution alert” for American citizens, mainly in the Middle East, amid an escalation in tensions in the region.

In a statement updated on Monday, the agency said that the “security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation” due to fighting in the Middle East.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” the alert stated.

On Tuesday, the department told U.S. citizens in the Middle East to “exercise caution and heightened vigilance” amid possible airspace closures, travel disruptions, and canceled flights. The alert did not name any specific country.

Those Americans were advised to monitor information from local officials, local news, or embassy or consular alerts. It noted that consular and diplomatic facilities inside and outside the Middle East have been targeted in recent days.

U.S. citizens who are outside the Middle East shouldn’t travel there, or through the region, it said.

Escalation in US-Iran Conflict

The latest caution alert came as U.S. and Iranian forces continued to launch strikes in the Middle East and as three American service members were killed in Iraq and Jordan in recent days.

The U.S. military confirmed late on Monday a series of strikes on Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defense systems. Iran responded with attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

During remarks alongside the president of Lebanon, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday that he has no plans to stop the current military campaign against Iran. The U.S. military will soon strike an Iranian nuclear site known as Pickaxe Mountain “very heavily,” he said.

Not the First Time

The State Department issued a worldwide alert in March amid fighting between the United States and Iran, which came after U.S.-Israeli strikes killed dozens of top Iranian leaders.

Separately, the department sent out a similar warning in late May about U.S. citizens who at the time had traveled in Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda due to an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Last summer, a worldwide alert was issued due to a “conflict between Israel and Iran” that “resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.” It came as American and Israeli military forces attacked Iranian nuclear sites in “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

During the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the State Department issued a worldwide caution notice for Americans to be aware of possible anti-U.S. protests or terrorism.

Countries With ‘Level 4’ Alerts

The State Department’s Travel.gov provided an update on social media this past week that nearly two dozen countries are under a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest issued by the department.

Those countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.

The agency wrote: “We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason.”

While Mexico was not listed by the travel agency, several areas are under Level 4 advisories, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas states. Overall, Mexico is under a Level 2 advisory, meaning to “exercise increased caution.”

The Level 4 advisories in Mexico were given due to high crime, kidnappings and terrorism.