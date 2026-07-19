Ventura County is Alive with Summer Fun 

Ventura County is alive with fun and festive events this summer. Not only is it a quick drive for Santa Clarita Valley residents, Ventura County usually offers cooler weather and less crowded beaches for easy day trips.

Tropical Steel Drum Sundays

Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr.,

Ventura 93001

www.venturaharborvillage.com/events

Steal Drum Sundays are free to attend, family-friendly and offer an oceanfront ambiance but go quick as the final show is July 26.

Enjoy the perfect coastal day with live Steel Drum tunes from 1-4 p.m. on the Promenade Stage at Ventura Harbor Village.

After enjoying the show, explore the Village’s collection of charming boutiques, specialty stores and artisan galleries, walk the promenade inspect the boats before heading across the street to the beach.

Throwback Thursdays Food Truck Festival

July 23 and Aug. 20, 5-8 p.m.

201 Camarillo Ranch Rd., Camarillo 93012

Info bit.ly/3RAC7Ts

Come to Camarillo Ranch to unwind your day with good eats, craft brews and wines in a picture perfect setting. Attendees can enjoy live music and ranch tours. Bring the furry ones too. Just be sure they’re on a leash.

Summer Concert Series Live Entertainment Under the Stars

Saturdays, July 25 and Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m.

601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo 93010

Info www.pvrpd.org/summer-concert-series-2026

Bring your friends and family to Constitution Park for a free evening of live bands and great food. Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs and good vibes and chill to the sounds of summer. Arrive early to secure the best seating.

On Saturday, July 25 enjoy the Blue Breeze Band, a live music performance featuring vocalists and musicians dressed in white, with a saxophonist and a blend of Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk and Contemporary hits.

On Saturday, Aug. 8 enjoy The Yellow Brick Band. This band has been rocking down the yellow brick road since 2018 and continues to deliver California’s most authentic tribute to the music of Elton John.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

July 29 – Aug. 18

River Ridge Playing Fields, 2501 N. Ventura Rd.,

Oxnard 93036

Info www.dallascowboys.com/training-camp

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp returns to River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard for their 20th year. Many practices will be open to the public, giving visitors, residents and guests the opportunity to see their favorite players and coaches train for the upcoming season. Admission to camp is free. Gates usually open for practices two hours before scheduled practice session.

Admission is free. Arrive early. Entry is first come first serve until capacity is reached. Be sure to check out the special fan experiences. Parking is $20/day per vehicle.

Open practice starts at 11:45 unless noted otherwise.

Wednesday, July 29 First Open Practice

Thursday, July 30 Open Practice

Friday, July 31 Oxnard Fan Night hosted by Visit Oxnard at Collection Park 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 Opening Ceremony. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. with opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m.and practice at 11:45 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 Open Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 4 Open Practice

Thursday, Aug. 6 Heroes Appreciation Day

Saturday, Aug. 8 Open Practice

Sunday, Aug. 9 Open Practice

Thursday, Aug. 13 Open Practice

Friday, Aug. 14 Open Practice

Monday, Aug.17 Open Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 18 Open Practice with New Orleans Saints 2 p.m.

Fifth Annual All for One Classic Car Show

Sunday, July 26 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

200 S. A St., Oxnard 93030

Info downtownoxnard.org/car-show

Downtown Oxnard’s classic car show is free for spectators. Enjoy classic cars, customs, low riders and restorations from all eras that will be judged in seven classes with prizes to top finalists.

Over 400 classic and specialty autos from all eras will be showing along a four-block stretch of Historic “A” Street.

The car show is located within walking distance from the Amtrak station, restaurants and shops in Historic Downtown Oxnard.

39th Annual A Taste of Camarillo

Sunday, July 26, 1-4 p.m.

201 Camarillo Ranch Rd., Camarillo 93012

Info tasteofcamarillo.com

Spend an afternoon under the trees of the Camarillo Ranch sampling fine wines, craft brews, spirits and gourmet foods. Enjoy live entertainment and boutique shopping. Sample from old favorites and boutique wineries, a medley of beer varietals, fine spirits and Ventura County restaurants. Get a little country with line dancing by Kristal Lynn.

General Admission tickets are $135 each.

Ventura County Fair

July 29-Aug. 9

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd.,

Ventura 93001

Info venturacountyfair.org

The Ventura County Fair is an annual summer event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds featuring carnival rides, live concerts, agricultural exhibits, and fair food. It offers a classic fair experience with a beachside atmosphere, including livestock, art/craft exhibits and special promotion days for discounts. Free concerts are held at the Toyota Grandstand Stage.

Tickets for admission and carnival rides are available online. It’s recommended to use offsite parking and shuttles to avoid congestion. A clear bag policy is in effect for guest safety.

2026 Wings Over Camarillo Air Show

Saturday, Aug.15-Sunday, Aug.16

Camarillo Airport 555 Airport Way, Camarillo

Info wingsovercamarillo.com

Experience California’s premier air show. Witness high-speed aerial acrobatics, live performances, captivating displays and exhilarating helicopter and airplane rides.

Enjoy a car show, explore the veterans hangar, witness historical reenactments, marvel at a robotics demonstration and more.

This year’s air show theme is “Celebrating 90 Years of the DC-3 – A Legend That Changed the World.”

For information about Helicopter/Airplane Rides visit wingsovercamarillo.com/airplane-helicopter-rides.

For information on air show tickets visit tickets.wingsovercamarillo.com.

A variety of VIP experiences are also available. Visit the website for details about the VIP Chalet with flightline preview or the Gooney Bird Lounge.