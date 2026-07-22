Veterans Collaborative names new board chair 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced a leadership transition as Board Chair Philip Solomon concluded his tenure on June 30 and Cesar Torres assumed the role effective July 1.

Since its founding, SCVSC has worked to connect veterans, active-duty service members, and their families with critical resources and support services throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, the nonprofit said in a news release.

“Under Solomon’s leadership, the organization continued to strengthen community partnerships, expand veteran-focused programs, and increase collaboration among agencies and organizations serving the local veteran community,” the release said.

“It has been an honor to serve as board chair of the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative and work alongside such dedicated partners and veterans committed to supporting those who have served our country,” Solomon said in the release. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together to expand resources, strengthen collaboration, and improve the lives of veterans and their families throughout our community, and I’m excited for the leadership that Cesar will bring as our new chair.”

Torres, a longtime advocate for veterans and active member of the collaborative, will lead the board as the organization continues its mission of addressing the evolving needs of veterans and their families throughout the region, the release said.

“I am honored to step into the role of board chair for the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and look forward to helping expand the organization’s impact in support of the servicemen and women of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Torres said in the release. “I am committed to building upon the strong foundation established by previous board Chair Philip Solomon and will dedicate myself fully to continuing the collaborative’s mission of serving those who have served our country.”

SCVSC President Albert Rodriguez praised both leaders for their commitment to the organization’s mission.

“Philip’s leadership has helped position the collaborative for continued growth and success, and we are deeply grateful for his service as board chair,” Rodriguez said in the release. “We are equally excited to welcome Cesar into this leadership role and look forward to working together to continue expanding our impact on behalf of veterans and their families.”