Veterans Guitar Alliance encourages veterans to enroll for free guitar lessons 

Veterans Guitar Alliance is encouraging veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the greater Los Angeles County area, to join the group for free, one-on-one guitar lessons.

For 10 weeks, veterans can learn from veteran guitar instructors at their own pace, before being gifted their own guitars during graduation.

“The instructor will basically take them through the guitar lessons at the pace of the student. We have a supply of acoustic guitars, courtesy of the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge. We’d love to see the local veterans take advantage of this,” said Tom Lamog, co-founder and Veterans Guitar Alliance program director. “This is something that we’ve been doing for the last year now. We were originally a part of the Newhall chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.”

Lamog is hoping for at least five students to sign up for the time being.

“Our lessons are based on the students’ availability as well as if we have an open instructor who can start the lesson. They get 10 lessons that they can either pre-schedule, or take one week at a time. It’s very flexible — it’s something that we encourage the instructor and student to work out,” Lamog said. “We celebrate and hold a graduation ceremony when we have a few students who have finished their lessons within a certain time frame.”

Lamog encourages veterans who are interested to sign up through the website, as well as anyone who is interested in being an instructor or donating.

“Anyone interested in becoming an instructor can fill out the form on the website. We’re also always looking for donations — like gently used guitars, acoustic and electric,” Lamog said.

For more information or to enroll, visit veteransguitaralliance.org.