Watch parties to continue as U.S. run comes to end 

Fans of the “beautiful game” gathered at Patron’s in patriotic garb Monday as the U.S. Men’s National Team took on Belgium.

While the result might not have been what fans of the home team had hoped for — a 4-1 defeat in the Round of 16 — there were still many there willing to talk about the benefits of being a host nation for FIFA’s World Cup for the first time since 1994.

Dennis Damiani said he always enjoys the atmosphere for a game at a spot like Patron’s versus staying at home, and watching the World Cup this time around with friends, he’s learned more about the game.

He also said having a chance to watch a game in L.A. like he did the other day, when SoFi Stadium hosted Spain against Austria, made things much more interesting.

“That was a good match. It definitely sparked my interest more,” adding he’s normally more of a baseball and hockey fan. Now, he says, he’d “absolutely” give U.S. Major League Soccer a chance, if it was on TV.

From left, Gilberto Resendiz and Dennis Damiani talk during the U.S.-versus-Belgium match on Monday. Perry Smith

Damiano’s friend, Gilberto Resendiz, was disappointed about Mexico’s loss Sunday, but also appreciate how the World Cup was spreading interest in a sport he was so passionate about, he said.

“I believe that World Cup exposes the sport to many people that like sports and don’t necessarily follow soccer, and they see how different cultures react to it, like for instance, the Norwegian fans,” he said, mentioning their famous “Viking row” cheer that has gone viral on social media.

Making the game more accessible also has had a major financial impact, with FIFA and the World Trade Organization releasing studies putting the potential impact at more than $40 billion. Those estimates called for as many as 6.5 million attendees from all over the world coming to the host nations, which also included Canada and Mexico.

And it’s been felt locally, as well.

Edwin Polanco makes drinks during the first half of Monday’s game.

Bartender Edwin Polanco said he’s not a big soccer fan — he’s watched a few World Cup games, but he’s been especially appreciative of the crowds.

“It’s been very productive, very productive — nonstop, chaotic, in a good way,” he said. “It’s also bringing a lot of money in our pocket, so everything’s been positive.”

Rebecca Casillas said she usually comes up from the San Fernando Valley with friends to watch the game at Patron’s on Monday, because “Edwin’s our bartender,” she said, nodding to him.

Rebecca Casillas enjoys a corner spot at Patron’s bar Monday. Perry Smith

There’s plenty of TVs to watch the baseball game, too, but each game has had its own fun atmosphere.

“My kids played soccer, so I know a little bit about the game, so I’ll come out and watch it,” she said, “especially when it’s with the U.S. playing.”