Arthur Saginian | Not Just Ambition? 

After reading Andrew Taban’s, uh, appeal to our senses (May 12), I shoved The Signal aside, looked at my kitchen counter, and thought to myself, “Somebody needs to have a talk with this guy.”

During World War I the Ottoman Empire had a problem with Armenians, so they came up with a “solution.” During World War II Nazi Germany had a problem with Jews, so they came up with a “solution.” Ages ago, according to the Old Testament, God had a problem with humans in general, so He came up with a “solution,” but then He chickened out and gave Noah the plans to build an ark, so the problem continued.

And here we are today.

There’s nothing new about “problems” that have no “solutions,” but Mr. Taban, and many liberal idealists like him, seem to think if they could just get the rest of us to listen to them that they could solve a problem that even God Himself couldn’t solve.

Now that in itself is a problem (their problem), but a problem that actually has a solution, and the solution is to stop struggling against reality. That is assuming Mr. Taban is not just another politically ambitious charlatan.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita