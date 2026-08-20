‘Beyond the Desk’ celebrates art from city staff 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting the return of “Beyond the Desk,” on display in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.) now through Nov. 18, the city announced in a news release.

Now in its second year, this juried exhibition showcases the artistic talents of city employees and their families, celebrating the creativity, passion and imagination that flourish beyond the workplace, the release said.

The community is invited to a special art reception on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, offering an opportunity to meet participating artists and experience the exhibition firsthand.

Unlike a traditional themed exhibition, “Beyond the Desk” invited participants to submit artwork on any subject, encouraging artists to express themselves freely through the mediums, styles and stories that inspire them most.

“From painting and photography to sculpture and mixed media, the exhibition showcases a remarkable range of artistic expression,” the release said.

Together, the works offer a glimpse into the passions, hobbies and personal perspectives of the employees and families who help serve the Santa Clarita community every day.

To learn more about “Beyond the Desk” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].