Canyon Theatre Guild resumes shows this weekend 

News release

The devastating Old Town Newhall fire that occurred Monday destroyed four businesses, including The Main Theatre. However, the Canyon Theatre Guild was spared.

“We are thankful for the hand of divine providence, our fearless firefighters, law enforcement, and the city of Santa Clarita, for making it possible to finish the run of this show and continuing rehearsals for our upcoming shows,” Executive Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said in a news release from CTG. “The amazing community that the Santa Clarita Valley is has supported the Canyon Theatre Guild for over 50 years. We are blessed to be able to continue to serve them with great live theater.”

This weekend the Canyon Theatre Guild will be presenting the last four performances of the Broadway hit musical, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

Adapted from the young adult book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson discovers powers he can’t control and becomes the prime suspect when Zeus’ master lightning bolt is stolen.

To prevent a war among the gods and prove his innocence, Percy must journey to the Underworld, face dangerous monsters, unravel a prophecy of betrayal, and confront the father who abandoned him.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” runs through Sunday. The final performance dates are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $24. To reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.