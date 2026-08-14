Carrie Lujan | Active Seniors in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita is committed to providing recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities, including older adults who are eager to remain active, engaged, competitive and connected. That commitment has been recognized through Santa Clarita’s inclusion in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities and on AARP’s Livable Communities Map, reflecting the city’s efforts to create a community where seniors thrive.

Across the city, older adults participate in senior softball, pickleball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, water aerobics, lap swimming, community hikes, walking clubs, yoga, fitness and mobility classes, line dancing and more. Our parks provide additional opportunities through an extensive trail network, outdoor fitness areas and amenities such as disc golf, cornhole and horseshoe pits. Many programs are offered in flexible, drop-in formats, making it easier for residents to participate on their own schedules. You can find out more about these classes, programs and amenities in the latest edition of Seasons magazine or online at santaclarita.gov/Seasons.

The city is also a longtime supporter and partner of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, which provides an impressive range of fitness, recreation, health and wellness, lifelong learning and social programs for older adults.

Our parks and recreational offerings continue to evolve along with the interests of our community. While the city does not currently have dedicated bocce ball courts, we recognize the interest in the sport. As with any potential new recreational amenity, future consideration would take into account community demand, available space, potential locations, construction and maintenance costs and the needs of the community as a whole. The city has responded to changing recreational trends in the past, including recently adding additional pickleball courts throughout Santa Clarita as demand for the sport has grown.

With 40 parks, community centers, pools, sports facilities, trails and dozens of recreational opportunities, our goal is to provide residents with meaningful ways to stay active and engaged throughout every stage of life. We will continue listening, evaluating new opportunities and investing in a park and recreation system that serves our entire community.

Carrie Lujan

Communications Division Manager

City of Santa Clarita