Donald Callow | A Grievance on Behalf of Seniors

This is the second letter I have written and sent to the Santa Clarita Parks Department, City Council and mayor. Subject: Institutional ageism, infrastructure hypocrisy and senior exclusion in parks master plan.

I am writing to formally lodge a severe grievance regarding the explicit and systematic exclusion of older adults from the city of Santa Clarita’s recreational planning, infrastructure and athletic league offerings.

The city of Santa Clarita frequently issues public relations materials and strategic plans bragging about its “diverse community,” “inclusion support” and status as an award-winning park system. However, your definition of “inclusivity” appears to completely drop off once a resident hits retirement age. While the city pours millions of taxpayer dollars into youth sports complexes, skate parks and bike parks, it provides practically nothing for older adults who want to remain physically competitive, healthy and socially engaged.

To be direct: It is pathetic that a city with over 40 parks and a multi-billion-dollar economy cannot even find the budget or the space — such as a simple 90- by 12-foot area — to build dedicated bocce ball courts or fund robust senior-specific sports leagues.

Many surrounding municipalities manage to host active, multi-generational and senior leagues where older and younger cohorts can actively compete and build community. Santa Clarita’s total lack of infrastructure forces older taxpayers to either drive outside city limits to find adequate facilities or navigate private homeowners association communities just to access low-impact sports. This is a glaring failure of administrative foresight and an insult to the senior citizens whose tax dollars built this city.

Passive indoor programming at community centers is an insufficient substitute for active, competitive outdoor park spaces. By failing to provide the elderly with dedicated spaces to play, socialize and compete, your department is failing a massive demographic of your population.

I demand a formal response detailing:

• Why senior outdoor athletic amenities, such as bocce ball and organized senior sports leagues, are continually omitted from current park expansions.

• What specific amendments will be made to the upcoming Parks Master Plan to rectify this lack of equity for older adults.

I expect a prompt, detailed reply that addresses these infrastructure disparities directly, rather than a generic public relations template.

Donald Callow

Canyon Country