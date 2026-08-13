Arthur Saginian | See Iran Firsthand

To Jack Teoli (Letters, July 14), know this: Former President Barack Obama did not make a “deal” with Iran. He was duped by them. Iran can “agree” to anything it chooses to agree to in order to placate us and send us home with enthusiastic little smiles after we’ve inspected the facilities they’ve “allowed” us to see. Also know this, Mr. Teoli: Iran cannot be “dealt” with, not by us or anyone else, and that is basically because they lie. They lie to everyone, including themselves.

I suggest a one-year sabbatical in Iran to open your eyes to the reality of places like that. I guarantee you’ll come back a different person, awake and sober, and maybe a little disappointed and sad.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita