Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration to honor Miranda 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance will honor Santa Clarita City Councilman Bill Miranda with the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award at the chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration: Awards and Networking Reception, the chamber announced in a news release.

The event is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Each year, the SCV Chamber and LBA host a celebration during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which has grown to become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latino businesses and supporters in Santa Clarita, the release said.

“This year, the chamber is proud to announce that Bill Miranda will receive the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his longstanding leadership, service, and contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley,” the release said, adding that additional 2026 honorees will be announced soon.

“This celebration gives us the opportunity to recognize the people whose leadership and dedication have made a lasting difference in our community,” Claudia Carrillo, chair of the Latino Business Alliance, said in the release. “Honoring Councilmember Bill Miranda will be a very special part of this year’s event. Few people have shaped this valley’s Latino business community the way Bill has. He has spent decades opening doors for entrepreneurs, strengthening our local economy and making sure the Latino community has a seat at the table. This award recognizes not a single achievement, but a lifetime of them.”

Now in its ninth year, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration drew more than 120 attendees in 2025. The event is held during National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“For nine years, the SCV Chamber has proudly brought our community together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the people, businesses, and leaders whose contributions have helped shape the Santa Clarita Valley,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We are honored to recognize Bill for his decades of leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to our community. We invite the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to join us for this special celebration to honor Bill, celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic leaders and entrepreneurs, and recognize the culture, traditions, and contributions that make our community stronger.”

Registration ($35 chamber members, $50 non-members) is now open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting [email protected].