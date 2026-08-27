Mick, Young launch joint exhibit 

News release

The Mosaic Gallery in Valencia is presenting the collaborative artworks of Santa Clarita Valley’s award-winning local artists Naomi Young and Jane Mick as featured artists in the gallery, according to a news release from the artists.

The multimedia artist Young has previously served as president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Both Mick and Young have participated in various art exhibitions locally and outside the SCV.

Young is the artist in residence at the Mosaic Gallery at the Valencia Town Center mall. Mick, a mixed media artist, joins Young and will have her exhibit through Sept. 8 at the gallery.

Mick also had some of her work on exhibit at The Main Theatre, which was destroyed by the Main Street fire on Monday. (Related story: tinyurl.com/v9xxw63n.)

Young, the Mosaic Gallery manager and curator, is showcasing her vibrant multimedia artworks featuring domes and towers, doors and flowers in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and many of her mosaic artworks, the release said.

Mick will be displaying her textured landscapes and her unique design of women reflected in wine bottles, martini or wine glasses, using acrylic paint, gold leaf and Swarovski crystals, the release said.

The Mosaic Gallery is located at the outdoor patios in the Valencia mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3324, on the right side of the turtle pond.