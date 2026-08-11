CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury 

A 73-year-old Santa Clarita man was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury after a traffic collision on Vasquez Canyon Road south of Bouquet Canyon Road on Sunday evening, according to an official with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

At around 7:43 p.m., CHP Los Angeles Communication Center was advised of a traffic crash on Vasquez Canyon Road, south of Bouquet Canyon Road. Officers responded to the scene and located a white minivan and a gray motorcycle, according to an email statement from Officer Andre Ortiz with the CHP Newhall.

Upon contacting the driver of the minivan, the officers noticed signs and symptoms of impairment, the statement said.

An officer conducted a DUI investigation, and the man was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, according to the statement.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. The crash remains under investigation, Ortiz’s statement said.