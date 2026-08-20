City seeks volunteers for River Rally Clean-Up 

News release

Volunteer registration is now open for the 31st Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 to 11 a.m.

This year’s River Rally will be held at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.), where volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara riverbed east of Railroad Avenue, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California. Its habitat supports a wide range of wildlife, including several fragile and endangered species. The annual River Rally event brings together approximately 1,200 volunteers yearly to help protect this important resource, the release said.

The River Rally is a volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, Scout troops and businesses to make a difference in the community, the release said. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, glove distribution and line control.

All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com by Friday, Sept. 18.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection such as sunscreen and a hat. Participants should plan to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated, with the opportunity to visit an on-site water refill station, provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

Participants will receive a green, returnable bracelet during check-in, to be worn during the duration of the event. The bracelet must be returned in exchange for their giveaway item after time spent completing the riverbed cleanup, the release said.

Giveaways will be available to registered volunteers, while supplies last. In addition to a giveaway, volunteers can enjoy coffee, a breakfast snack, free Italian ice and more. Cleanup supplies such as gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own trash grabbers as well.

Volunteers are encouraged to walk or bike to the event, where a free bike valet service will be provided. Alternatively, volunteers can ride the local bus transit system for free all day on Sept. 19. A promotional code for a free transit day pass and instructions will be sent in your confirmation email before the event.

Participants can also take advantage of the Environmental Expo to explore nonprofits, community groups and organizations offering tips on preserving the city’s local watershed, pollution prevention, sustainability efforts, recycling and more. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event.

For more information on the 31st Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo or to register, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or call 661-286-4098.