College Briefs for Aug. 27

Shaner named to Columbia College dean’s list

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester (January-May 2026). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Emma Shaner, of Canyon Country, who attended Day Campus – Columbia, Missouri.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 175 years. The college is a private, nonprofit institution with locations across the country, more than half of which are on military installations.

Local students celebrated as part of Utah Tech’s commencement

Utah Tech University celebrated the 2025 graduating class of 3,078 students at its 115th Commencement ceremonies in May. Among them were two local students:

• Ava Truehitt, of Santa Clarita.

• Dylann Pinto, of Santa Clarita Valley.

The ceremonies took place May 6 and 7 at the Utah Tech University Burns Arena in St. George, Utah.

This year, the graduates represented 21 countries and 43 U.S states, with 2,384 graduates being from Utah. The eldest graduate is 71, earning a general studies certificate, while the youngest graduate earned a bachelor of science in chemistry at age 15. The majority of this year’s graduates are female, at 62%, and 28% are first-generation students.