County supervisors introducing new public comment registration system  

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that they will debut a new public comment registration system on Tuesday, underscoring an effort to make board meetings more accessible and inclusive for all residents.

Supported by PublicInput, the new system registers residents who wish to speak to the board during public comment – whether they plan to speak by phone or in person, said a news release from the county.

The new system eliminates the use of an access code or PIN when calling in and will notify registered speakers via real-time text message notifications when it is their turn to speak – eliminating the use of a “raise hand” feature. Additionally, if a caller is disconnected, they will not lose their place in line. The system is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and includes a screen-reader-friendly portal designed to work for everyone who wants to be heard.

“It is vital that every Los Angeles County resident has a meaningful opportunity to make their voice heard on the issues that affect their lives,” 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “By modernizing our public comment system, we’re making it easier and more accessible for residents to participate in county government and weigh in on the policies, programs and decisions that impact their communities.”

Speakers only need to register once for one item or multiple items, and it can be completed in four steps, according to the release:

• Register online: Sign up at publiccomment.lacounty.gov and select the item(s) to speak on.

• Get a reminder: A text message will alert speakers when their item is active – no need to watch the whole meeting.

• Call the local line: call 213-444-2600 to connect. No access codes or PINs are needed.

• Speak when prompted: A voice will announce each speaker’s turn by name.

Public comment registration opens 30 minutes prior to each meeting, and residents may register in advance for meeting reminders when the agenda is released.

“Public participation is the cornerstone of democratic governance, and we have a responsibility to make it as accessible as possible for every resident,” Edward Yen, executive officer for the board, said in the release. “This new system removes the barriers that have historically kept people from making their voices heard — whether it’s navigating parking downtown or not knowing when your agenda item will come up. Now, anyone with a phone can register, stay informed in real time, and speak their mind.”