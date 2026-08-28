Hart High grad Jack Ralston makes MLB debut  

Out at Hart High School’s baseball field resides a wall less than 100 feet away from the opposing team’s dugout with the names of the school’s alumni such as Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Brown, those who’ve gone on to play professionally on the major league level.

Now, after making his debut over the weekend for the Miami Marlins, the Hart baseball community will see another addition to the wall – their very own Jack Ralston.

Ralston, who’s a 2015 Hart High graduate, officially made his major league debut on Sunday for the Miami Marlins in their game against the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot Park

The right-hander, who turned 29 years old on Aug. 13, tossed two scoreless relief innings in Miami’s 6-2 win over the Nationals while recording a pair of strikeouts.

In the 2019 MLB Draft, Ralston was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 215 in the seventh round and spent the first six years of his professional career in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Prior to making his debut, Ralston appeared in 39 games this season for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Miami’s Triple-A minor league baseball team.

During Ralston’s time with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, the right-hander posted a 1.66 earned run average and held opposing batters to a .157 batting average in 59.2 innings.

Ralston was a three-year varsity player at Hart and racked up a 7-0 record in nine starts as a junior. And in his senior year, he helped lead Hart to the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 championship game in 2015.

After graduating from Hart High in 2015, Ralston committed to the University of California, Los Angeles, and accumulated a 12-5 record along with a 3.66 earned run average in his career with the Bruins.